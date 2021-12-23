Magistrates Court results for the Hastings and Rother area

November 24:

Colin Roberts, 55, of The Ridge West, St Leonards, pleaded guilty to being in possession of 75 prohibited images of children. He also pleaded guilty to being in possession of 38 Category C indecent images of children and guilty to a separate charge of making four Category C indecent images of children. The offences took place at St Leonards on December 12 2019 and January 5 last year. The court made a community order with a requirement of 200 hours of unpaid work. The court made a sexual harm prevention order, requiring him to register with the police for five years.

Stuart Goodsell, 36, of Edmund Road, Hastings, pleaded guilty to two charges of obstructing a police officer, at Hastings on June 18. He was fined £100 and ordered to pay £200 in compensation.

Court news. NNL-170515-160043001

Jason Holewell, 33, of Winchelsea Road, Hastings, pleaded guilty to aggravated vehicle taking at Hastings on April 26, involving a Ford vehicle taken without the owner’s consent, which was then involved in an accident where damage was caused to other vehicles - a Ford, Audi and Land Rover. He also pleaded guilty to driving a Ford vehicle on Vicarage Road, Hastings, on April 26, with no licence or insurance and guilty to driving without due care and attention and failing to stop following an accident where damage was caused to parked vehicles at Vicarage Road, on the same date. The court made a community order with a requirement of 180 hours of unpaid work. He was fined £300.

Connor Coshall, 25, of Hawthorn Road, Hastings, pleaded guilty to assault by beating. The offence took place at Bexhill on August 1. He also pleaded guilty to using racially aggravated threatening behaviour toward a police officer at Bexhill on the same date. He was sentenced to twelve weeks in prison, suspended for one year and ordered to pay £250 in compensation.

Annabelle Labbett, 50, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to assault by beating. The offence took place at Battle Road, St Leonards, on October 21. She also pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly in a public place at Co-op car park, Battle Road, on the same date. The court made a community order.

Wayne McMaster, 36, of Sedlescombe Road North, St Leonards, pleaded guilty to driving a Peugeot vehicle on Redgeland Rise, St Leonards, on October 22, while twice over the drink drive limit. He gave a breath alcohol reading of 79 microgrammes. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He also pleaded guilty to being in possession of an offensive weapon - an extendable baton - in a public place, at St Leonards on the same date. The court made a community order with a requirement of 150 hours of unpaid work and banned him from driving for 40 months.

Susan Mumford, 78, of High Street, Etchingham, pleaded guilty to driving a vehicle on London Road, Hurst Green, on October 22, while more than twice over the drink drive limit. She gave a breath alcohol reading of 81 microgrammes. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes. She was fined £400 and banned from driving for 18 months.

Fred Fitzgerald, 26, of Chapel Park Road, St Leonards, pleaded guilty to stealing an iPad from a house at Robertsbridge on March 3. He also pleaded guilty to fraud by false representation by dishonestly transferring money from another person’s personal bank account to his own, intending to make a gain of £3,505 for himself. The offence took place at St Leonards between March 3 and June 8. Sentencing was adjourned until January 26, to allow for reports to be prepared. He was released on unconditional bail.

Emma Hepburn, 36, of Potmans Lane, Bexhill, pleaded guilty to driving a Citroen vehicle on Haven Brook Avenue, on Bexhill, on June 12, with cocaine, cannabis and the controlled drug Benzoylecgonine in his blood stream. She was fined £120 and banned from driving for three years.

November 30.