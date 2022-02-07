Magistrates Court results for the Hastings and Rother area

January 5:

Barratt Hollands, 44, of Dogs Hill Road, Winchelsea Beach, pleaded guilty to assaulting a woman by beating. The offence took place at Hailsham on June 2. Sentencing was adjourned until February 23 for reports to be prepared. He was released on conditional bail.

Max Levett, 18, of Hever Crescent, Bexhill, pleaded guilty to driving a Ford vehicle on Blackman Avenue, St Leonards, on June 6, last year, with the controlled drug Benzoylecgonine in his blood stream. He was fined £120 and banned from driving for one year.

Chris Oliver, 51, of Bohemia Road, St Leonards, pleaded guilty to causing £2,000 damage to a Chevrolet vehicle. The offence took place at St Leonards on August 9, last year. He also pleaded guilty to causing £120 damage to a Ford Transit van at St Leonards on the same date. The court made a community order and ordered him to pay £290 in compensation.

Joe Smith, 25, of Whitefriars Road, Hastings, pleaded guilty to driving a Vauxhall Vectra on Springfield Road, St Leonards, on November 30, while over the drink drive limit. He gave a breath alcohol reading of 56 microgrammes. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He also pleaded guilty to driving with no licence at St Leonards on the same date. He was fined £120 and banned from driving for 14 months.

Steven Skinner, 58, of Buckhurst Road, Bexhill, pleaded guilty to assaulting a woman by beating. The offence took place at Worthing on August 30. Sentencing was adjourned until February 23. He was released on conditional bail.

Emma Sabine, 36, of Stockleigh Road, St Leonards, pleaded guilty to stealing eight bottles of gin, worth £242 from Marks and Spencer at Hastings, on May 20, last year. She also pleaded guilty to stealing three bottles of Prosecco, worth £25.50, from Co-op in London Road, St Leonards, on November 17 and to destroying a door at the Co-op in London Road, St Leonards, on December 14. She pleaded guilty to stealing three bottles of wine, worth £12, from Co-op, in St Leonards, on December 14 and guilty to two charges of assault at St Leonards, on the same date. She was sentenced to two weeks in prison, suspended for one year. Magistrates said the reason for sentence was because of repeat offending.

Dean Welsh, 34, of Coronation Gardens, Battle, was found guilty of assaulting a woman by beating. The offence took place at Battle on September 30. He was sentenced to 16 weeks in prison, suspended for two years. The court made a community order with a requirement of 70 days of unpaid work. He was ordered to pay £300 in prosecution costs. Magistrates said the reason for the sentence was the seriousness of the offence and that he had ‘a previous record for that type of offence’.

January 12: