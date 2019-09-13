Magistrates Court results for the Hastings and Rother area for August 27 - August 30

These are the results from Hastings Magistrates’ Court from August 27 - August 30.

August 27:

Richard Wardley, 28, of Carisbrooke Road, St Leonards, pleaded guilty to stealing a Samsung mobile phone worth £150. The offence took place at St Leonards on March 8. The court ordered him to pay £150 in compensation. Magistrates also issued a restraining order with a condition not to enter Norfolk Drive in St Leonards.

James Jones, 32, of Preston Road, Bexhill, pleaded guilty to driving a Peugeot 306 on Wartling Road, Eastbourne, on January 28, with cannabis in his blood stream. He was fined £108 and banned from driving for a year. He was also ordered to pay £200 in prosecution costs.

August 28:

John McCallum, 40, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to failing to comply with a direction given to him, under the Anti-Social Behaviour Crime and Policing Act, not to enter Devonshire Square in Bexhill, on August 8. He was given a six month conditional discharge.

Emma McLeish, 45, of Rock Avenue, Gillingham, Kent, pleaded guilty to driving a vehicle on Fairlight Road, Hastings, on April 13 with cocaine in her blood stream. She was fined £200 and banned from driving for one year.

August 30:

Shane Burr. 30, of Woodlandvale Road, St Leonards, was found guilty of assaulting a woman by beating her. The assault took place at St Leonards, on July 7. He indicated guilty pleas to a charge of being in breach of a court non-molestation order and being in breach of a court restraining order. The offences took place on the same date. He was committed to Lewes Crown Court for sentencing on September 29 and was remanded in custody.