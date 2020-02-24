Magistrates Court results for the Hastings and Rother area for February 10 - February 12

These are the results provided by HM Courts Service from Hastings Magistrates’ Court from February 10 - February 12

February 10:

Scales of justice

Ryan Corner, 31, of no fixed address, indicated a plea of guilty to assaulting a nursing assistant by beating her. The offence took place at Hastings on February 5. He also pleaded guilty to assaulting a matron by beating her at Hastings on the same date. The court made a community order and ordered him to pay £100 compensation for each offence.

John Dalton, 51, of Croft Road, Hastings, pleaded guilty to stealing meat worth £35.75, from Tesco at Bexhill, on January 4. He also indicated guilty pleas to stealing three men’s coats worth £177 from Marks and Spencer at Hastings on November 12 and to stealing five men’s coats, worth £295, from the same store on November 6. He indicated guilty pleas to stealing eight men’s coats, worth £540, from Marks and Spencer at Hastings, on November 3 and to stealing three men’s jumpers, worth £90, from Marks and Spencer, on October 27. He was committed to Lewes Crown Court for sentencing and remanded in custody.

Ian Fabian, 36, of Turkey Road, Bexhill, pleaded guilty to three charges of assaulting a woman by beating her. The offences took place at Bexhill between December 19 and January 20. He also pleaded guilty to causing damage to property, belonging to the victim, at Bexhill, on December 29 and to resisting a police officer at Bexhill on the same date. He was sentenced to 18 weeks in prison, suspended for one year. Magistrates made a community order with an alcohol treatment requirement and ordered him to pay £450 in compensation. Magistrates also issued a restraining order.

Stuart Page, 46, of West Hill Road, St Leonards, was found guilty of failing to provide information relating to the identity of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence. The offence took place in Sussex on September 6. He was fined £660 and his driving record endorsed with six penalty points.

February 12:

Matthew Degerdon, 45, of Albany Road, Bexhill, pleaded guilty to driving a Peugeot vehicle on The Ridge, at Hastings, on July 30, while disqualified from driving. He also pleaded guilty to driving with cocaine in his blood stream and to driving with no insurance on the same date. In addition he pleaded guilty to taking a vehicle without the consent of its owner at Bexhill on December 28 and to driving while disqualified and driving with no insurance on the same date. He was sentenced to four months in prison, suspended for two years. He was banned from driving for two years and fined £70.

Danny Knowles, 32, of New Moorsite, Westfield, pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly in a public place at White Rock, Hastings, on January 11. He was fined £130.

Amy Ruocco, 35, of Warrior Square, St Leonards, indicated a plea of guilty to stealing meat products worth £62.28 from Co-op at Fairlight Road, Hastings, on January 7. She was given a 15 month conditional discharge and ordered to pay £62 in compensation.

David Snary, 44, of Harold Road, Hastings, pleaded guilty to failing to provide a specimen of breath for analysis when required to do so by police under the Road Traffic Act 1988. The offence took place at Bohemia Road, Hastings, on November 27. He also pleaded guilty to an identical offence at Seaside Way, Hastings, on January 10.

The court made a community order, with a requirement of 160 hours of unpaid work. He was banned from driving for four years.

Gregory Beedon, 50, of Queens Road, Hastings, was found guilty of using a motor vehicle on Queens Road, on December 15, with no insurance. He was fined £660 and ordered to pay £100 in prosecution costs.

Benjamin Davies, 20, of Bexhill Road, St Leonards, pleaded guilty to driving a vehicle on Ashford Road, Hastings, on August 13, with cannabis in his blood stream. He was fined £150 and banned from driving for one year.