Magistrates Court results for the Hastings and Rother area for from June 26 - July 5.

These are the results from Hastings Magistrates’ Court from June 26 - July 5.

June 26:

Simon King, 47, of Holmesdale Gardens, Hastings, pleaded guilty to driving a Volkswagen vehicle on London Road, St Leonards, on March 30, with cannabis in his blood stream. The court made a community order and banned him from driving for three years.

June 27:

Gary Atkins, 50, of Marina, St Leonards, pleaded guilty to assaulting a woman by beating her. The offence took place at Eastbourne on April 19. The court made a community order and ordered him to pay £75 in compensation and £100 in prosecution costs. Magistrates also issued a restraining order.

July 1:

Sean Jarman, 26, of Farley Bank, Hastings, indicated a plea of guilty to assaulting a police officer. The offence took place at London Road, St Leonards, on February 21. The court made a community order with a drug rehabilitation requirement and ordered him to pay £50 compensation.

Christopher Duggan, 31, of High Street, Rye, pleaded guilty to assaulting a woman by beating her. The offence took place at Grove Lane, Iden, on December 2 last year. The court made a community order with a requirement of 100 hours of unpaid work and ordered him to pay £300 in prosecution costs. Magistrates also issued a restraining order.

Callum Styles, 30, of Devonshire Road, St Leonards, pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer. The offence took place at Eastbourne on March 24. He was given a one year conditional discharge and ordered to pay £100 in compensation and £200 in prosecution costs.

Nicholas Cooper, 57, of North Street, St Leonards, was found guilty of using his Audi vehicle to cause an unnecessary obstruction of Devonshire Road, in Bexhill. The offence took place on November 20 last year. He was fined £220.

Matthew Hale, 31, of Sedlescombe Gardens, St Leonards, was found guilty of driving a Volkswagen Transporter on Beeching Road, Bexhill, on November 18 last year, with no insurance. He was fined £640 and his driving record endorsed with six penalty points.

Nathan Sargent, 21, of Cuthbert Close, Bexhill, was found guilty of speeding on the Combe Valley Way, Bexhill, on November 25 last year. He was fined £440 and his driving record endorsed with four penalty points.

July 4:

Samuel Skinner, 26, of St George’s Road, Hastings, pleaded guilty to causing damage to a front door at Milward Road, Hastings, on March 17. The court made a community order with a requirement of 40 hours of unpaid work and ordered him to pay £162 in compensation.

July 5:

Terry Culleton, 35, of Harkness Drive, Hastings, was found guilty of driving a vehicle on Napier Road, St Leonards, on July 26 last year, with no insurance. He was fined £660 and his driving record endorsed with six penalty points.