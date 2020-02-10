Magistrates Court results for the Hastings and Rother area for January 27 - 29

These are the results provided by HM Courts Service from Hastings Magistrates’ Court from January 27 - 29

January 27:

Vladimir Hysa, 42, of Wellington Square, Hastings, was found guilty of failing to give information to police relating to the identity of a driver who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence, in Sussex on July 30. He was fined £660 and banned from driving for six months.

Christopher Le Beau, 25, of Western Road, Bexhill, was found guilty of breaking the speed limit on King Offa Way, Bexhill, on August 5. He was fined £660 and banned from driving for six months.

Nicholas Sampson, 49, of Murdock Mews, St Leonards, pleaded guilty to two offences of causing damage to a door. The offences took place at St Leonards on December 17 and December 20, He was fined £40 for each offence.

A 15 year old Hastings youth, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty to assaulting a woman and causing her actual bodily harm. The offence took place at St Leonards, on December 7. He also pleaded guilty to being in possession of an offensive weapon, a screwdriver, at St Leonards on the same date and to threatening the victim with it. Sentencing was adjourned until February 10, to allow for reports to be prepared. He was remanded in local authority accommodation.

A 15 year old Bexhill youth, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty to threatening to smash a brick through a windscreen and spray paint police cars at Bexhill on January 17. He also pleaded guilty to being in possession of an offensive weapon, a lock-knife, and to assaulting a police officer at Bexhill on the same date. He was referred to the East Sussex Youth Offender Panel for a three month contract.

January 28:

Robert Mansfield, 28, of Shackleton Close, London,pleaded guilty to three charges of assault. The offences took place at Milward Road, Hastings, on May 11. He pleaded guilty to a further charge of assault at Hastings on May 16 and to causing damage to a Nissan Juke vehicle, at Hastings, on the same date. He was committed to Lewes Crown Court for sentencing on February 25 and released on conditional bail with an order not to enter Sussex, except to attend court or for a re-arranged meeting with a solicitor.

January 29:

Stephen Curtis, 37, of St Helens Road, Hastings, pleaded guilty to driving a Ford Fiesta on Bexhill Road, Hastings, on December 23, while over the drink drive limit. He gave a breath alcohol reading of 51 microgrammes. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He also pleaded guilty to driving with no insurance on the same date. He was fined £230 for each offence and banned from driving for 14 months.

Scott Greenaway, 32, of Church Road, St Leonards, pleaded guilty to driving a Citroen vehicle on Gresham Way, St Leonards, on July 16, with cannabis in his blood stream. He was fined £300 and banned from driving for one year.

Colette Poulson, 48, of Sutherland Avenue, Bexhill, pleaded guilty to making a false criminal record certificate with intent to deceive. The offence took place at Bexhill between July 1 and July 31. The court made a community order with a requirement of 160 hours of unpaid work.

Naomi Terry, 38, of Brackendale, Hastings, pleaded guilty to driving a Citroen vehicle on Ingleside, St Leonards, on August 9, with the controlled drug Benzoylecgonine in her blood stream. She was fined £120 and banned from driving for one year.

David Tortello, 59, of Watermill Close, Bexhill, pleaded guilty to driving a Ford Ka on Bexhill Road, St Leonards, on December 26, while more than twice over the drink drive limit. He gave a breath alcohol reading of 95 microgrammes. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes. The court made a community order. He was fined £120 and banned from driving for three years.

Lee Dunn, 44, of Eland Road, Nottingham, pleaded guilty to driving a vehicle on Robertson Street, Hastings, on December 30, while over the drink drive limit. He gave a breath alcohol reading of 69 microgrammes. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He was fine 207 and banned from driving for 18 months.