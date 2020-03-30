Magistrates Court results for the Hastings and Rother area for March 16 - March 18

These are the results provided by HM Courts Service from Hastings Magistrates’ Court from March 16 -18.

March 16:

Court news. NNL-170515-160043001

Ella Albeitz, 37, of no fixed address, was found guilty to being in breach of a Public Spaces Protection Order by sitting by an ATM machine at Select Convenience, High Street, Hastings, on August 28 and aggressively begging. She was fined £660 and ordered to pay £296 in prosecution costs. The verdict was proved in her absence.

Peter Bardwell, 48, of Western Road, St Leonards, to being in breach of a Public Spaces Protection Order by being in possession of what officers believed to be alcohol outside Renaissance House, in St Leonards, on October 16. He was given a six month conditional discharge.

Joanna McDonald, 59, of Badgers Hole, Croydon, Surrey, was found guilty of being in charge of a black terrier type dog, which was not kept on a lead, at Warrior Square Gardens, St Leonards, on September 4, and was observed, by Hastings Borough Council enforcement officer, throwing a ball to it. She was fined £220 and ordered to pay £256 in costs. The verdict was proved in her absence.

Natalie Newman, 34, of Emmanuel Road, Hastings, pleaded guilty to dropping a cigarette butt in Albert Road, in Hastings town centre, on July 31, and leaving it there. She was fined £30.

Christopher Reader, 28, of Farley Bank, Hastings, was found guilty of four charges of drinking alcohol in public or being in possession of an open can of alcohol in Hastings town centre and failing to comply with a court Community Protection Notice. The offences took place in Hastings town centre, outside the Barnados charity shop, in Queens Road; in Wellington Place. opposite Pound Stretcher, and outside Jempsons Bakery, between October 2 and December 18. He was fined a total of £1,320 and ordered to pay £296 in prosecutions costs. The verdicts were proved in his absence.

Justin Windsor, 40, of Warrior Square, St Leonards, was found guilty of being in breach of a Public Spaces Protection Order by failing to keep his dog on a lead. The offence took place at Hastings on October 31. He was fined £440 and ordered to pay £296 in prosecution costs. The verdict was proved in his absence.

Tony Yagiz, of Stonehouse Drive, St Leonards, was found guilty of two charges of failing to comply with a court Community Protection Notice by drinking from a can of alcohol. The offences took place in Hastings, in Queens Road, outside Barnados charity shop, and outside Sports Direct, in Wellington Place, on December 14 and 18. He was fined £660 and ordered to pay £296 in prosecution costs. The verdict was proved in his absence.

Jack Laban, 37, of Tilebarn Road, St Leonards, pleaded guilty to driving a Ford vehicle on Battle Road, St Leonards, on August 26, while disqualified from driving. He also pleaded guilty to driving with cannabis and cocaine in his blood stream and to driving with no insurance on the same date. He was sentenced to 16 weeks in prison, suspended for two years. The court made a community order and banned him from driving for three years. Magistrates said the reason for the sentence was a ‘blatant disregard for court orders, aggravated by previous convictions for driving while under the influence of drugs.’

Jay Smith, 24, of Malvern Way, Hastings, indicated a plea of guilty to being in possession of a lock knife in a public place at Southwater Road, St Leonards, on July 13. He also indicated guilty pleas to being in possession of heroin and cocaine at St Leonards on the same date. He was sentenced to 26 weeks in prison, suspended for two years. The court made a community order with a requirement of 80 hours of unpaid work.

Morakile Kosi, 32, of Barnfield Terrace, Bexhill, indicated a plea of guilty to being in possession of a quantity of cannabis. The offence took place at Crawley on September 30. He was fined £100 and detained in the court house for a period.

March 18:

Csaba Patek, 64, of Torfield Close, Hastings, indicated a plea of guilty to assaulting a police officer by beating. The offence took place at Hastings on February 18. He was fined £40 and ordered to pay £50 in compensation.

Sokol Kamberi, 40, of Leighton Road, London, indicated a plea of guilty to being in possession of a quantity of cannabis at Rock-a-Nore Road, Hastings, on February 21. He was fined £116.

Matthew Dennett, 26, of Gladstone Road, Ashford, Kent, indicated a plea of guilty to driving a Honda vehicle dangerously on the A259 at Belle Hill, Bexhill, on August 25. The court made a community order with a requirement of 160 of unpaid work and banned him from driving for 15 months.

Ryan Hatcher, 29, of Marina, Bexhill, pleaded guilty to causing £200 damage to a window. The offence took place at Rye on August 17. He was fined £80.

Kelvin Henry, 34, of Cobnut Close, Sissinghurst, Kent, pleaded guilty to resisting a police officer. The offence took place at Pontins holiday park, in Camber, on February 16. He was fined £120.

Martin Everist, 32, of Whatlington Way, St Leonards, was convicted of driving a Renault Clio on Beauclerk Way, Hastings on March 10, last year, with no insurance. He was fined £200 and his driving record endorsed with six penalty points.