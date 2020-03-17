Magistrates Court results for the Hastings and Rother area for March 4 - March 9

hese are the results provided by HM Courts Service from Hastings Magistrates’ Court from March 4 - March 9

March 4:

Craig Coetzee, 49, of Ashburnham Road, Hastings, pleaded guilty to driving an Audi A4 estate on The Ridge, Hastings, on February 11, while more than twice over the drink drive limit. He gave a breath alcohol reading of 92 microgrammes. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He was fined £1,269 and banned from driving for 23 months.

Sarah Harding, 69, of Station Road, Northiam, pleaded guilty to driving a Renault Clio, on Tan House Lane, Peasmarsh, on September 26, while disqualified from driving. She also pleaded guilty to driving with no insurance or MOT on the same date. She was fined £692 and banned from driving for nine months.

Joshua Husted, 23, of Amherst Close, Hastings, indicated a plea of guilty to being in possession of a quantity of cannabis with intent to supply. The offence took place at Hastings on February 12. He was committed to Lewes Crown Court for sentencing on April 1 and released on unconditional bail.

Tony Richardson, 41, of Milward Road, Hastings, indicated a plea of guilty to being in possession of a quantity of cannabis. The offence took place at St Leonards on July 2. He admitted being in breach of a suspended sentence, made by an earlier court for an offence of being in charge of a dog which was dangerously out of control. The court made a community order with a drug rehabilitation requirement.

Connor Crane, 26, of Parsons Close, St Leonards, indicated a plea of guilty to being in possession of a quantity of cocaine. The offence took place at Hastings on September 21. He also indicated a plea of guilty to being in possession of a quantity of cannabis on the same date. He was fined £260.

George Coates, 26, of Stormont Road, Chessington, Surrey, pleaded guilty to resisting a police officer. The offence took place at Rye on September 6. He also pleaded guilty to causing damage to a police van at Rye on the same date. He was given a one year conditional discharge and ordered to pay £1,262 in compensation.

Mario Da Silva, 64, of Carleton Road, Islington, London, pleaded guilty to assaulting a woman by beating her. The offence took place at St Leonards on July 11. He was fined £250 and ordered to pay £150 in compensation. Magistrates issued a restraining order.

Stephen Franks, 40, of St Georges Road, Hastings, pleaded guilty to stealing a bottle of alcohol from Tesco at Churchwood Drive, St Leonards, on December 19. He also pleaded guilty to using threatening behaviour at Tesco and to assaulting a police officer on the same date. The court made a community order with a drug rehabilitation requirement and a requirement of 80 hours of unpaid work. He was ordered to pay £20 in compensation and £120 in prosecution costs.

Lee Hersey, 40, of Cambridge Road, Hastings, indicated a plea of guilty to driving a Vauxhall vehicle dangerously at Hastings, on St Mary’s Road, Robertsons Hill, Old London Road, Dudley Road, Ashburnham Road, Githa Road, Harold Road, Godwin Road, Belmont Road and West View on April 23 last year. He was committed to Lewes Crown Court for sentencing on April 1 and released on unconditional bail.

March 9:

Harry Birchall, 24, of Darwell Hill, Netherfield, Battle, was found guilty of driving a Vauxhall vehicle dangerously on Netherfield Hill, Battle, on July 28. He pleaded guilty to assault by beating at Battle on July 28 and to causing damage to a car wing mirror and using threatening behaviour on the same date. The court made a community order with a requirement of 200 hours of unpaid work. He was ordered to pay £63.75 in compensation and £620 in prosecution costs.

Aimilos Ioannou, 30, of Barnfield Terrace, Bexhill, pleaded guilty to using threatening behaviour at Windsor Road, Bexhill on December 29. He also indicated a plea of guilty to being in possession of an offence weapon (a length of wood), and to being in possession of a quantity of cannabis at Windsor Road, on the same date. He was sentenced to six months in prison, suspended for two years. The court also made a community order.

Dayne Hawkins, 21, of Hertford Close, St Leonards, indicated a plea of guilty to being in possession of a blade, concealed in a bracelet, at Shepherd Street, St Leonards, on February 28. He also indicated a plea of guilty to being in possession of a quantity of cannabis at St Leonards on the same date. He was sentenced to six weeks in prison.