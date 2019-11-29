Magistrates Court results for the Hastings and Rother area for October 30 - November 6

These are the results provided by HM Courts Service from Hastings Magistrates’ Court from October 30 - November 6.

October 30:

Brett Hilton, 40, of Pebsham Lane, Bexhill, pleaded guilty to driving a Jaguar vehicle on Battle Road, St Leonards, on April 27, while over the drink drive limit. He gave a breath alcohol reading of 64 microgrammes. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He also pleaded guilty to driving with cocaine in his blood stream and to obstructing a police officer on the same date. He was fined a total of £750 and banned from driving for 17 months.

Joshua King, 25, of Bannister Close, Hastings, indicated a plea of guilty to stealing £96,255.46, from Hastings Direct at Bexhill. The theft took place at Bexhill between nMarch 23 and November 26 last year. He was committed to Lewes Crown Court for sentencing and released on unconditional bail.

November 4:

Brigitte Casen, 61, of Ivyhouse Lane, Hastings, indicated a plea of guilty to being in charge of a Curly Haired Portugese Water Dog, named Gypsy, which was dangerously out of con trol at Cinque Port Way, St Leonards, on January 17 this year, and which injured a woman. The court ruled that unless the dog is kept under control, muzzled and on a short lead, when in public, caged or appropriately restrained when in a vehicle and securely fenced in, when in the garden of its home, that it should be destroyed. The court also made a community order with a requirement of 100 hours of unpaid work and ordered her to pay £100 in compensation.

Craig Duncan, 25, of South Terrace, Hastings, indicated a plea of guilty to being in possession of a kitchen knife in a public place at Robertson Street, Hastings, on November 3. He was remanded on unconditional bail, until December 2, for pre-sentence reports to be prepared.

November 5:

Joshua Burkett, 27, of Cherry Tree Close, Bexhill, was found guilty of failing to comply with a planning enforcement notice to remedy the condition of his land by clearing his front garden of a boat, numerous bicycles, rubbish bags and a computer monitor; removing unroadworthy vehicles from the land and clearing the garden of overgrown vegetation and foliage. The notice was served on January 25 and the period of compliance of the notice was 28 days from March 1 this year. He was given a one year conditional discharge and ordered to pay £700 in prosecution costs.

November 6:

Labeeba Hassan, 18, of bembrook Road, Hastings, pleaded guilty to driving a Ford Fiesta on White Rock, Road, Hastings, on April 19, with cannabis in her blood stream. She was fined £380 and banned from driving for one year.

Charlie Lester, 19, of Brittany Road, St Leonards, indicated a plea of guilty to stealing a Yamaha Moped, worth £1,700 from outside Bexhill railway station on May 4 this year. He was given a one year conditional discharge and ordered to pay £250 in compensation.

Claire Smith, 46, of Mulberry Walk, St Leonards, pleaded guilty to dishonestly failing to promptly inform the Department of Work and Pensions about a change of circumstances which she knew would affect her entitlement to Universal Credit, in that she receieved capital in the sum of £99,000. The offence took place at St Leonards, between January 21 2018 and June 22 this year. The court made a community order with a requirement of 80 hours of unpaid work.

Susan Kemp, 63, of Cooden Ledge, St Leonards, pleaded guulty to stealing equipment and hair colour worth £204.93 from Salon Services at Hastings, on July 12. She was fined £75.