Magistrates Court results for the Hastings and Rother area for September 18 - September 19

These are the results from Hastings Magistrates’ Court for September 18 - September 19

September 18:

David Phillips, 29, of Levetts Lane, Bodiam, pleaded guilty to driving a Vauxhall on Undercliff, St Leonards, on August 30, while over the drink drive limit. He gave a breath alcohol reading of 51 microgrammes. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He also pleaded guilty to failing to comply with a no entry sign at Undercliff on the same date. He was fined £120 and banned from driving for 14 months.

Sean Burton, 27, of Manor Road, Hastings, pleaded guilty to driving a Vauxhall Corsa, on Church Street, Bexhill, on August 23 with no insurance. He was fined £100 and banned from driving for six months.

Alan Kerrigan, 56, of Bohemia Road, St Leonards, pleaded guilty to stealing items worth £16.60 from Sainsbury’s at Bexhill on August 27. He was given a one year conditional discharge.

Nathan Peppiatt, 56, of Boxgrove Close, Bexhill, pleaded guilty to driving a Ford Ka at St Leonards, on August 25, while over the drink drive limit. He gave a breath alcohol reading of 49 microgrammes. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He was fined £267 and banned from driving for 14 months.

Sean Pope, 49, of Twford Road, Hadlow, Tonbridge, Kent, pleaded guilty to causing damage to a Land Rover. The offence took place at The Close, Rye, on August 10. The court made a community order and ordered him to pay £500 compensation. Magistrates also issued a restraining order, preventing him from contacting the victim or entering The Close, Rye.

September 19:

Jack Beaver, 27, of Gardner Close, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to causing damage to a mobile phone. The offence took place at Hastings on April 1. The court ordered him to pay £100 compensation. Magistrates also issued a restraining order.