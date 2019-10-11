Magistrates Court results for the Hastings and Rother area for September 23 - October 1

These are the results from Hastings Magistrates’ Court for September 23 - October 1

September 23:

Richard Kent, 60, of Timberling Gardens, Croydon, Surrey, pleaded guilty to using a Blue disabled parking badge at Wellington Square, Hastings, on June 13, with intent to deceive. He was fined £80 and ordered to pay £350 in costs.

Kevin Bulgin, 50, of Shaw Close, Hastings, was found guilty of assaulting a woman by beating her. The offence took place at Hastings on February 15. The court made a community order with an alcohol treatment requirement. Magistrates issued a restraining order and ordered him to pay £300 in prosecution costs.

A 16-year-old Bexhill youth, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty to assault by beating. The offence took place at Bexhill on March 9. He was referred to the East Sussex Youth Offending panel for a six month term and ordered to pay £25 compensation.

Callum French, 24, of St Martin, Guernsey, pleaded guilty to driving a Mini vehicle on Belle Hill, Bexhill, on January 18, over the speed limit. He was fined £240 and banned from driving for six months.

September 30:

Joseph Jackson, 44, of Wittersham Close, Chatham, Kent, was found guilty of assaulting a woman. The offence took place at Hastings on November 5 last year. He pleaded guilty to damaging, by fire, a coaster, papers and a pair of shorts belonging to the victim, on the same date and to failing to surrender to court bail at Hastings on August 28. He was remitted to North Kent Magistrates’ Court for sentencing on October 16 and released on conditional bail.

October 1:

Steve Purcell, 58, of Cooden Sea Road, Bexhill, pleaded guilty to failing to give information to police regarding the identity of the driver of an Audi vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence. He was fined £450 and ordered to pay £150 in prosecution costs. His driving record was endorsed with six penalty points.