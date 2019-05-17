Magistrates Court results for the Hastings and Rother area from April 17 - April 24

These are the results from Hastings Magistrates’ Court from April 17 - April 24.

Brandon Miah, 21, of Norfolk Road, St Leonards, pleaded guilty to assault by beating. The offence took place at Crowhurst Recreation Ground on November 10. The court made a community order with a requirement of 120 hours of unpaid work and ordered him to pay £100 in compensation.

Jack Rulton, 30, of Sissinghurst Drive, Maidstone, Kent, pleaded guilty to stealing baby clothes and shoes, worth £150 from Marks and Spencer in Hastings on October 19. He was given an 18 month conditional discharge.

April 18:

Luke Ellis, 30, of Beaconsfield Road, Hastings, pleaded guilty to driving a Ford Ka on Mount Pleasant Road, Hastings, on November 2, while over the drink drive limit. He gave a blood alcohol reading of 124 milligrammes. The legal limit is 80 milligrammes. He also pleaded guilty to failing to stop following an accident in which damage was caused to a Tesco delivery van on the same date. He pleaded guilty to two charges of assaulting a police officer on November 2. He was sentence to 18 weeks in prison, suspended for 18 months and banned from driving for one year. The court made a community order with a requirement of 100 hours of unpaid work. He was ordered to pay £150 in compensation and £200 in prosecution costs.

April 24:

Hawbash Hassan, 23, of Rock Avenue, Gillingham, pleaded guilty to driving a VW Golf of the A21 Vinehall Road, Robertsbridge, on November 26, with the controlled drug benzoylecgonine in his blood stream. He also pleaded guilty to driving with no licence or insurance on the same date. He was fined £120 and banned from driving for one year.

Jake Gillespie, 20, of Elderwood Close, Bexhill, pleaded guilty to being in possession of a quantity of cannabis. The offence took place at Bexhill on December 13. He was fined £80.

Reece Roberts, 22, of Brookland Close, Hastings, pleaded guilty to driving a Land Rover Discovery on Barnhorn Road, Bexhill, on April 7, while more than twice over the drink drive limit. He gave a breath alcohol reading of 78 microgrammes. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He was fined £325 and banned from driving for 18 months.

Jeremy Dexter, 50, of Park Road, Bexhill, pleaded guilty to stealing two bottles of vodka and a bottle of wine from Marks and Spencer, Ravenside, on March 25. The court made a community order.

Stephen Giles, 27, of , Pevensey Bay, pleaded guilty, to driving a Ford Transit on Sedlescombe Road North, St Leonards, on December 8, with cannabis in his blood stream. He pleaded guilty to driving with no insurance on the same date. He was fined £400 and banned from driving for one year.

Karl Milligan, 32, of Devonshire Road, Bexhill, pleaded guilty to assault by beating. The offence took place at Bexhill on April 6. The court made a community order.

Brodie Reid-Owen, 19, of Athelstan Road, Hastings, pleaded guilty to drving a vehicle on Mount PLesant Road, Hastings, on December 30, while over the drink drive limit. He gave a blood alcohol reading of 150 milligrammes. The legal limit is 80 milligrammes. The court made a community order with a requirement of 60 hours of unpaid work and banned him from driving for two years.

April 29:

Helen Maddams, 28, of Market Passage, St Leonards, was found guilty of failing to keep a rottweiler type dog on a lead in a public space at Warrior Square Gardens, St Leonards, on September 5 contrary to a public spaces provision order. She was fined £220 and ordered to pay £304 costs.