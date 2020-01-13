Magistrates Court results for the Hastings and Rother area from December 16 - December 30

These are the results provided by HM Courts Service from Hastings Magistrates’ Court from December 16 - December 30.

December 16:

Matthew Douglas, 42, of Glynde Avenue, Eastbourne, was found guilty of assaulting a woman by beating her. The offence took place at Bexhill on June 16. He was also found guilty of assaulting a man at Bexhill on the same date. He was sentenced to 26 weeks in prison, suspended for two years. Magistrates said the reason for the sentence was that it involved ‘a sustained attack in a domestic context and that he had head-butted a male, who was attempting to help the victim. The court made a community order and ordered him to pay £150 in compensation and £400 in prosecution costs.

Luke Ogden, 32, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to stealing two bottles of vodka, worth £32 from Tesco at Hastings on November 13. He also indicated a plea of guilty to being in possession of a lock-knife in a public place at Tesco, Churchwood Drive, St Leonards, on the same date. He was sentenced to 28 weeks in prison.

December 18:

Teresa Atkins, 45, of Wentworth Close, Bexhill, pleaded guilty to driving a Peugeot vehicle at Bexhill on November 23, while twice over the drink drive limit. She gave a breath alcohol reading of 78 microgrammes. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes. She was fined £120 and banned from driving for 17 months.

Stuart Barnett, 24, of Faygate Close, Bexhill, pleaded guilty to driving a Ford vehicle on Bexhill Road, St Leonards, on June 15 with cannabis in his blood stream. He also pleaded guilty to driving with no licence, insurance or test certificate on the same date. He was fined a total of £850 and banned from driving for one year.

Neville Cameron, 37, of Farley Bank, Hastings, pleaded guilty to driving a Seat vehicle on Fairlight Road, Hastings, on November 25. He gave a breath alcohol reading of 53 microgrammes. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He was fined £100 and banned from driving for one year.

Taff Jones 41, of Victoria Avenue, Hastings, pleaded guilty to driving a Vauxhall vehicle on Havelock Road, Hastings, on June 19, with cocaine in his blood stream. He also pleaded guilty to driving with no insurance on the same date and to being in possession of a quantity of cannabis and a quantity of cocaine on the same date. The court made a community order with a drug rehabilitation requirement. He was banned from driving for 15 months.

Nicole Pace, 42, of Ivyhouse Lane, Hastings, pleaded guilty to driving a Fiat vehicle on The Ridge, Hastings, on June 28, with cannabis in her blood stream. The court made a community order and banned her from driving for one year.

Kieron Reardon, 22, of Maze Hill, St Leonards, pleaded guilty to driving a Honda vehicle on Pevensey Road, St Leonards, on June 21, with cannabis in his blood stream. He was fined £147 and banned from driving for one year.

Robert Webber, 67, of East Parade, Hastings, pleaded guilty to driving a Vauxhall vehicle on the A259 Rye Road, Hastings, on May 31, with the controlled drug benzoylecgonine in his blood stream. He was fined £220 and banned from driving for one year.

Jamie Hutton, 28, of Terrace Road, St Leonards, pleaded guilty to failing to comply with a football banning order, made by City of London Magistrates, by failing to surrender his passport between June 1 and June 3. He also pleaded guilty to being the subject of a football banning order and failing to give notice of a change of address between June 3 and August 21. He was given a one year conditional discharge.

Sarah Leach, 44, of Watermill Lane, Bexhill, pleaded guilty to assault by beating. The offence took place at Bexhill on August 18. The court made a community order with a requirement of 100 hours of unpaid work and ordered her to pay £150 in compensation.

Valerie Wellard, 65, of Station Road, Crowhurst, pleaded guilty to driving a Nissan vehicle on Station Road, Battle, on November 28, while more than twice over the drink drive limit. She gave a breath alcohol reading of 81 microgrammes. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes. She was fined £160 and banned from driving for 22 months.

Robert Stark, 44, of Maze Hill, St Leonards, pleaded guilty to two charges of using racially aggravated threatening behaviour. The offences took place at Hastings on July 24 and July 25. He also pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer at Hastings on July 25. He was given a one year conditional discharge, fined £230 and ordered to pay £150 in compensation.

Patrick Gostling, 28, of Glovers Lane, Bexhill, indicated a plea of guilty to knowingly permitting the production of cannabis at Glovers Lane on August 3. He was committed to Lewes Crown Court for sentencing on January 22 and released on unconditional bail.

December 23:

Marcus Walters, 30, of Flaxpond Road, Ashford, Kent, pleaded guilty to driving a Ford Mondeo on Winchelsea Road and Mill Road, Hastings, on December 1, while disqualified from driving. He also pleaded guilty to driving over the drink drive limit and to driving with no insurance on the same date. He gave a breath alcohol reading of 44 microgrammes. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He was fined £250 and banned from driving for 48 weeks. He was sentenced to 12 weeks in prison, suspended for 18 months. Magistrates made a community order with requirements to attend a drink impaired drivers programme and to carry out 200 hours of unpaid work.

December 30:

Harry Burton, 19, of Bexhill Road, St Leonards, pleaded guilty to driving on Schwerte Way, Hastings, on December 1, with no insurance. He was fined £270 and banned from driving for six months.