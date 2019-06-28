Magistrates Court results for the Hastings and Rother area from May 23 to June 4

These are the results from Hastings Magistrates’ Court from May 23 to June 4.

May 23:

Rowan Smith, 46, of Woodmans Green Road, Whatlington, was found guilty of assault by beating. The offence took place at Hastings on August 3 last year. The court made a community order with a requirement of 200 hours of unpaid work. He was ordered to pay £100 compensation and £625 in prosecution costs.

Stephen Guy, 41, of Brokes Way, Tunbridge Wells, was found guilty of driving a Mercedes vehicle on the A21 at Robertsbridge, on October 31 with cannabis in his blood stream. He was fined £200 and banned from driving for one year. He was ordered to pay £620 in prosecution costs.

May 29:

Sarbast Hassan, 28, of Silchester Road, St Leonards, pleaded guilty to driving a VW Golf on Dittons Way, Polegate, on May 12, while more than twice over the drink drive limit. He gave a breath alcohol reading of 87 microgrammes. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He also pleaded guilty to driving without a licence or insurance on the same date. The court made a community order with a requirement of 80 hours of unpaid work and banned him from driving for 22 months.

Matthew Huggins, 43, of Churchill Avenue, Hastings, pleaded guilty to failing to provide a specimen of blood for analysis when required to do so by police under the Road Traffic Act 1988. The offence took place at Eastbourne on May 11. He also pleaded guilty to driving a BMW vehicle on White Rock Gardens, Hastings, with no insurance, on the same date. He was given a one year conditional discharge and banned from driving for a year.

Gaovanni Massola, 35, of Burdett Place, Hastings, pleaded guilty to driving a VW Beetle on Pelham Place, Hastings, on May 12, while over the drink drive limit. He gave a breath alcohol reading of 42 microgrammes. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He was fined £384 and banned from driving for one year.

David Wallace, 41, of Woodbury Drive, Sutton, Surrey, pleaded guilty to driving a Ford Fiesta on St Helens Road, Hastings, on November 15, with cocaine in his blood stream. He was fined £300 and banned from driving for three years.

Gary Wallace, 26, of no fixed address, indicated a plea of guilty to being in possession of a quantity of cannabis. The offence took place at Maze Hill, St Leonards, on May 9. He was given a one year conditional discharge.

Scott Firth, 22, of Pevensey Road, St Leonards, pleaded guilty to driving a vehicle on London Road, Bexhill, on January 2, with cannabis in his blood stream. He was fined £325 and banned from driving for three years.

Steven Moore, 54, of Bembridge Road, Hastings, pleaded guilty to an offence of harassment by using words and comments causing alarm and distress. The offence took place at London Road, St Leonards, between March 16 and April 26. The court made a community order with a requirement of 80 hours of unpaid work. Magistrates also issued a restraining order.

June 4:

Kieron Sangster, 32, of Bristol Road, St Leonards, pleaded guilty to assault by beating. The offence took place at Hastings on January 25. The court made a community order with a requirement of a three month curfew between 7pm and 7am. He was ordered to pay £100 compensation.