Magistrates Court results for the Hastings and Rother area from September 16 - 18

These are the results from Hastings Magistrates’ Court from September 16 to September 18.

September 16:

Daniel Caine, 30, of Whitefriars Road, Hastings, was found guilty of driving a Ford vehicle on London Road, Hurst Green , on December 21 last year, with no insurance. He was fined £660 and banned from driving for six months.

September 17:

Lillie Elliott, 25, of London Road, St Leonards, pleaded guilty to obstructing a police officer. The offence took place at White Rock, Hastings, on July 8. She was given an 18 month conditional discharge and ordered to pay £150 in prosecution costs.

Caragh Logan, 52, of Terrace Road, St Leonards, was found guilty of using a Ford Ka on Terrace Road, on September 3, with no insurance. She was fined £660 and ordered to pay £660 in prosecution costs. Her driving record was endorsed with six penalty points.

September 18:

Alexandra Barry, 24, of Mann Street, Hastings, pleaded guilty to causing £75 damage to an internal wall and door. The offence took place at Westfield on September 4. She also pleaded guilty to being in possession of a quantity of cannabis on the same date. She was fined £147. Magistrates issued a restraining order.

Ronald Jones, 62, of Sea Road, Winchelsea Beach, pleaded guilty to driving a Volkswagen on Sea Road, on August 27, while more than twice over the drink drive limit. He gave a breath alcohol reading of 76 microgrammes. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He was fined £120 and banned from driving for 20 months.