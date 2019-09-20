Magistrates Court results for the Hastings and Rother area from September 2 - September 9

These are the results from Hastings Magistrates’ Court from September 2 to September 9

September 2:

James Kyriakides, 39, of Western Road, Bexhill, was found guilty of driving a Mini Cooper on Combe Valley Way, Bexhill, with no insurance or MOT. The offence took place on December 28 last year. He was fined £660 and ordered to pay £85 in costs. He was banned from driving for six months.

September 9:

Danny Knowles, 31, of New Moorsite, Westfield, pleaded guilty to assaulting a woman by beating her. The offence took place at Battle Road, St Leonards, on May 10. The court made a community order. He was fined £160 and ordered to pay £500 in prosecution costs. Magistrates issued a restraining order.

Anthony Eamonson, 42, of St Leonards Road, Bexhill, was found guilty of assault by beating. The offence took place at Galley Hill, Bexhill, on November 11 last year. The court made a community order with an alcohol treatment requirement. He was also fined £150 and ordered to pay £150 in prosecution costs.

A 15-year-old Hastings youth, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty to causing £80 damage to a door at Priory Meadow Shopping Centre, Hastings. He was referred to the East Sussex Youth Offenders Panel and ordered to pay £80 in compensation.

A 15-year-old Battle youth, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty to three charges of assault and a charge of using threatening behaviour. The offences took place in Surrey on June 30. He also pleaded guilty to stealing items worth £293, from Tesco at Hollington on August 17 and to assaulting a police officer on the same date. In addition, he pleaded guilty to stealing £300 worth of items from Sainsbury’s in Eastbourne on July 11 and to being in possession of a quantity of cannabis on the same date. The court made a Youth Rehabilitation Order.