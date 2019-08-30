Magistrates Court results from August 19 - August 23

These are the results from Hastings Magistrates’ Court from August 19 - August 23

August 19:

Timothy Padley, 56, of St Marks Road, Tunbridge Wells, indicated a plea of guilty to entering an address in Hastings when he was prohibited from doing so by a court non-molestation order. The offence took place on July 28. He also pleaded guilty to assaulting a woman by beating her on the same date. He was sentenced to eight weeks in prison, suspended for one year. The court made a community order with a requirement of 60 hours of unpaid work. Magistrates issued a restraining order.

August 20:

Kevin Bulgin, 50, of Shaw Close, Hastings, was found guilty of assaulting a woman by beating her. The offence took place at Hastings on February 15. Sentencing was adjourned until September 16 for reports to be prepared. He was released on conditional bail.

August 23:

Benjamin Taylor 33, of Fleminghouse Lane, Huddersfield, pleaded guilty to driving a Ford vehicle on the A21 London Road, at Hurst Green, on January 14, without due care and attention. He was fined £108 and his driving record endorsed with five penalty points.