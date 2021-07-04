Magistrates Court results from the Hastings and Rother area

May 26:

Dayne Hawkins, 23, of Quantock Gardens, Hastings, pleaded guilty to stealing three packs of beef, worth £16, from One Stop at Bexhill on December 7. He also pleaded guilty to stealing meat, worth £30, from Co-op, and to stealing meat worth £35, from Iceland at Bexhill on the same date. The court made a community order and ordered him to pay £81 in compensation.

Alan Verity, 60, of Barnhorn Road, Bexhill, indicated a plea of guilty to being in possession of a double barrelled, under/over, twin trigger shotgun, without holding a certificate under the Firearms Act. The offence took place at Bexhill on February 16. He was fined £500 and ordered to forfeit the gun.

Scales of Justice SUS-210307-131153001

Maksut Sarigul, 32, of Chewter Close, Southsea, Portsmouth, pleaded guilty to using a vehicle on Hastings Road, St Leonards, on March 21, with no licence or insurance. He was fined £400 and his driving record endorsed with six penalty points.

June 1:

John Larkin, 34, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to stealing perfume, worth £102, from Debenhams at Hastings on August 7 last year. He pleaded guilty to assaulting a woman by beating her at Hastings on July 31 and to being in possession of a quantity of cannabis at Hastings on the same date. He pleaded guilty to using threatening behaviour at St Leonards on August 12 last year. He indicated a plea of guilty to handling a stolen Blue Disabled Badge at Hastings on March 20. He pleaded guilty to stealing meat and cheese, worth £50, from One Stop in Ore Valley Road, Hastings, on April 17, and to using threatening behaviour on the same date. He pleaded guilty to stealing meat and cheese, worth £43.65, from Co-op in Bohemia Road, St Leonards, on April 9. He pleaded guilty to being in possession of the Class A drug Methadone at Hastings on April 17. He was sentenced to 12 weeks in prison.

June 2:

Naomi Knowles, 30, of Lovat Mead, St Leonards, was found guilty of assault occasioning actual bodily harm. The offence took place at Wishing Tree Road, St Leonards, on June 25, last year. She was sentenced to 26 weeks in prison, suspended for two years. Magistrates issued a restraining order and ordered her to pay £350 in prosecution costs.

James Walter, 29, of Hunters Way, Tunbridge Wells, Kent, pleaded guilty to using threatening behaviour toward four people at Bexhill on August 17, last year. The court made a community order with an alcohol treatment requirement and ordered him to pay £120 in compensation.

Andy Burkett, 39, of Jurys Gap Road, Lydd, Kent, pleaded guilty to driving a Renault vehicle on Old Roar Road, at Hastings, on October 14, last year, with cannabis in his blood stream. He was fined £300 and banned from driving for one year.

Gregory Beedon, 51, of Queens Road, Hastings, indicated a plea of guilty to being in possession of an offensive weapon - a wooden mallet - in a public place at Queens Road, Hastings, on December 11 2019. He pleaded guilty to using threatening behaviour and to threatening to burn vehicles, belonging to UK Power Networks, at Hastings on the same date. He pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer and to being in possession of a quantity of cocaine at Hastings on December 11 2019. He was committed to Lewes Crown Court for sentencing on July 1 and released on unconditional bail.

Jordan Diplock, 19, of King George Road, Chatham, Medway, pleaded guilty to driving a Ford vehicle on Rothsay Road, St Leonards, on February 14, while disqualified from driving. He also pleaded guilty to driving with no insurance at Hastings on the same date. The court made a community order with a requirement of 100 hours of unpaid work and banned him from driving for 14 months.

Peter Marshall, 45, of Manor Road, Hastings, pleaded guilty to causing £460.80 damage to school gates at Ore Primary Academy, in Hastings, on July 2 last year. He was given a one year conditional discharge and ordered to pay £460.80 in compensation.