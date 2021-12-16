Magistrates Court results from the Hastings and Rother area

November 22:

A 17-year-old Hastings youth, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty to driving a vehicle on Ninfield Road, Bexhill, on May 13, with no licence or insurance. He pleaded guilty to using threatening behaviour at Hastings on May 16 and guilty to causing damage to a window at Hastings on November 3. Sentencing was adjourned until December 20 for reports to be prepared. He was released on unconditional bail.

A 17-year-old Hastings youth, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty to driving a vehicle on The Ridge, at Hastings on August 5, with no licence or insurance. He also pleaded guilty to driving a vehicle on Cornwallis Gardens on August 6, with no licence or insurance. He was fined £80 and banned from driving for six months.

November 23:

James Hopgood, 40, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to four charges of failing to comply with a Community Protection Notice by drinking alcohol in a public place, and failing to surrender alcohol to a Hastings Borough Council civil enforcement officer, at Harold Place bus-stop and Sunken Gardens, Carlisle Place, in Hastings town centre. The offences took place between March 3 and June 28. He was fined £40 for each offence.

Michelle Meager, 48, of no fixed address, was found guilty of five charges of failing to comply with a Community Protection Notice by drinking alcohol in a public place, and failing to surrender alcohol to a Hastings Borough Council civil enforcement officer, at Harold Place bus-stop and Sunken Gardens, Carlisle Place, and Harold Place Underpass, in Hastings town centre. The offences took place between March 3 and June 15. She was fined a total of £440 and ordered to pay £100 in prosecution costs. The verdicts were proved in her absence.

Alex Patterson, 32, of Salisbury Road, St Leonards, was found guilty of 15 charges of failing to comply with a Community Protection Notice by asking people for money at Asda cash machines and petrol station, in Battle Road, St Leonards, outside Lidl store in Bohemia Road, Hastings, outside the Clarence pub, Savers and the Card Factory, Pizza Express, Specsavers and Robertson Street, Albert Road and Queens Road in Hastings town centre. The offences took place between March 10 and July 15. He was fined £1,500 and ordered to pay £352 in prosecution costs. The verdicts were proved in his absence.

Lindsey Tanetta, 39, of Mount Pleasant Road, Hastings, was found guilty of six charges of failing to comply with a Community Protection Notice by drinking alcohol in a public place, and failing to surrender alcohol to a Hastings Borough Council civil enforcement officer, at Harold Place bus-stop and Sunken Gardens, Carlisle Place, and Harold Place Underpass, in Hastings town centre. The offences took place between March 3 and April 8. She was fined £560 and ordered to pay £100 in prosecution costs. The verdicts were proved in her absence.

November 24:

Annie Connor, 56, of Colebrook Road, Bexhill, pleaded guilty to failing to supply a specimen of blood for analysis when suspected of being in charge of a motor vehicle in the course of an investigation into whether she had committed an offence, at Hastings on October 23. She pleaded guilty to using a Nissan Micra on Terminus Road, Bexhill, on October 22, with no licence or insurance. She was fined £100 and banned from driving for six months.