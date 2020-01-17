Man arrested after ‘nearly 100 cannabis plants’ found at St Leonards address

A 65-year-old man has been arrested after Sussex Police carried out a warrant at a suspected cannabis factory in St Leonards.

Acting on intelligence, police said they raided a premises in Albany Road where nearly 100 cannabis plants were found.

A 65-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the production of cannabis, police said.

He was later released under investigation.

The arrest came during a week when Sussex Police’s new Tactical Enforcement Unit (TEU) made ten arrests, took drugs off the streets and protected vulnerable victims of ‘cuckooing’.

The proactive unit, which started a month ago, said it is helping to making Sussex a ‘hostile environment’ for dangerous and persistent criminals and is dedicated to capturing some of the county’s most-wanted and prolific offenders, including those involved in serious violence, organised crime and county lines drugs gangs.

The team, made up of officers with specialist skills in proactive policing, is carrying out targeted disruption, enforcement and patrol activities wherever it is most needed.

Police said the unit arrested a man and a woman after carrying out a drugs warrant at a flat in Donald Hall Road, Brighton. A 41-year-old man and a 26-year-old woman were detained for being concerned in the supply of class A drugs. A small amount of class A drugs were found in the property during a search. They were later released under investigation.

A police spokesman said: “They also carried out another drugs warrant at an address in Church Road, Hove, linked to a man who suspected of drug dealing after he was spotted by officers from the Brighton and Hove Community Investigation Team in the city earlier that day.

“A man and a woman were arrested at the address. Hamse Musa, 23, of Purdy Street, London, was later charged with conspiracy to supply crack cocaine and heroin. He appeared at Brighton Magistrates’ Court on 9 January and was remanded in custody to appear at crown court on 6 February.

“A woman aged 23 was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply cannabis, conspiracy to supply crack cocaine and heroin and money laundering. She was released under investigation.

“Police received a report of a break in which was in progress at a property at Tavistock Down, Brighton. Four suspects who matched the description provided and were nearby were located by the unit and arrested.

“Two men aged 18 and 20 and two boys aged 16 and 17 were detained on suspicion of burglary and concerned in the supply of cannabis. They were later released on bail until 5 February.”

Police said officers in the unit also protected two people from being cuckooed by suspected drug dealer at an address in Brighton. They also arrested a 44-year-old man on suspicion of robbery at Paddy Power betting shop in George Street, Hove, on December 9.

Inspector Dan Hiles, who is leading the TEU, said: “The team has had another busy week arresting suspected drug dealers and burglars, protecting vulnerable victims and others suspected of being involved in serious crimes. We will continue our work to disrupt criminal activity, enforce the law and protect communities in Sussex.”

Sussex Police and Crime Commissioner Katy Bourne said: “We have cemented our commitment in Sussex to be even more proactive and disruptive towards prolific criminals. This team is a great example of how smarter, tougher policing works. Sussex is fast becoming a hostile environment for those seeking to break the law and these results should act as a warning for anyone who wishes to exploit or endanger our residents.”