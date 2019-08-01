Man arrested and banned from Bexhill town centre

A man was arrested in Bexhill town centre in relation to a 48-hour dispersal order.

Rother Police said the order was authorised in Devonshire Road at 12.45pm on July 31 to tackle an increase in anti-social behaviour-related complaints.

The man failed to disperse from the area when ordered to do so by a police officer in uniform.

He was taken into custody and interviewed where he received a caution having admitted to the offence before being released. He remains prohibited from returning to Bexhill town centre for 24 hours from the time of the requirement to disperse, police added.

Arresting officer PC Brett White of the Hastings prevention Team said: “Dispersal powers under anti-social behaviour legislation enables officers to take action against individuals or groups gathered in an area who are contributing to members of the public being harassed, alarmed or distressed.”

A Rother Police spokesman added: “The direction to disperse is necessary to remove or reduce the likelihood of anti-social behaviour, disorder or crime. Failing to disperse will lead to arrest and is punishable by a fine and or court appearance.”

