Man arrested over burglary at Hastings Old Town antique shop
A 35-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a burglary in Hastings.
Thursday, 27th January 2022, 9:42 am
Flushed, an antique shop in Rock-a-Nore Road, Hastings Old Town, was broken into earlier this month.
A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “On January 18 a pot stolen in the burglary was recovered.
“A man aged 35 was arrested and interviewed on suspicion of the burglary, and was released on police bail until February 15 while enquiries continue.”