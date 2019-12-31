Man charged following assault on woman in Hastings

A man has been charged following an assault on a woman in Hastings.

Police said James Robus, 30, of Warrior Gardens, St Leonards, was arrested yesterday (Monday, December 30) and charged with attempted robbery and causing grievous bodily harm.

File image

The charges relate to an incident that occurred around 9.30pm on Friday (December 27) in which a woman was attacked while sitting on a bench on the West Hill.

Police said she suffered serious facial injuries and bruising, but is now recovering.

Robus is due to appear at Brighton Magistrates’ Court today (Tuesday, December 31).