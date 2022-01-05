Man charged with death by dangerous driving after St Leonards woman’s death

Police said Myles Woollett, 22, of Butchers Lane, Maidstone, is due to appear at Lewes Crown Court on Monday, January 17, to enter a plea to the charge.

He is also charged with causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

The case relates to a collision in which 23-year-old Claudia-Rose Moor, from St Leonards, was critically injured in a two-car collision on the A21 at Mountfield, Robertsbridge, on April 25, 2020.

Scales of Justice SUS-211215-161027001