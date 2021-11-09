Man charged with possession of ‘slingshot and ball bearings’ in Hastings town centre
Officers were called to Hastings town centre on Saturday afternoon (November 6) following reports of a man causing a disturbance and behaving in an aggressive manner.
Two police cars arrived near the old Debenhams bullding in Robertson Street.
A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Officers later detained a man and during a search, found and seized a slingshot and metal ball bearings.”
William Mugwagwa, 41, unemployed, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.
He has been released on bail to appear at Hastings Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, December 8.