Man denies causing Rye dad’s death

A man has denied causing the death of a ‘very proud dad of four’ from Rye.

Peter Elliott, 57, died in hospital after his green Honda motorcycle was involved in a collision with a silver Range Rover Evoque on the A268 High Street, in Hawkhurst.

The incident happened at the junction with Slip Mill Road, at 11.05pm on Saturday, September 15, 2018.

On January 21, Peter Wyndham Johnson, appeared at Sevenoaks Magistrates’ Court charged with causing death by careless or inconsiderate driving.

A spokesman for the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said the 73-year-old pleaded not guilty to the charge.

He is due to appear at Maidstone Crown Court on February 18.

Following Mr Elliott’s death, his family paid tribute to him saying: “Words cannot simply describe the pain and devastation and disbelief felt by so many since Peter was tragically taken from us far too soon. A careful and competent HGV driver, and a so very proud dad of four. We can’t imagine what life will be without him. No-one knows how much we love and miss him; only aching hearts can tell.

“Peter loved being outdoors, tending the garden, walking our dog, chopping logs, or riding his motorbike, all whatever the weather. He loved his home, a roaring open fire and of course, football. Peter died doing what he currently loved doing the most, riding free on his motorcycle.”