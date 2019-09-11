Man jailed for assaulting and spitting at police in Hastings town centre

A local man has been given a prison sentence for assaulting two police officers according to a court document.

Zachery Ben-Abdalla, 28, of Greenfields Close, St Leonards, pleaded guilty to two charges of assaulting a police officer and a charge of using threatening behaviour.

The offences took place at Havelock Road, Hastings, on August 25. He was sentenced to eight weeks in prison and ordered to pay £150 in compensation.

Magistrates said the reason for the custodial sentence was because the assault involved spitting and threats of more serious violence toward another officer, aggravated by the number and nature of previous convictions, including multiple similar assaults and resisting police officers.

