Man jailed for corrosive fluid attack in Bexhill town centre

A man who sprayed a corrosive fluid in the face of his victim as he was trying to rob him has been jailed, police said.

Matthew Wojcik was convicted of attempting to commit a robbery and applying a corrosive fluid with intent to cause grievous bodily harm following an incident in Bexhill earlier this year.

Matthew Wojcik

Police said on the morning of Sunday, March 18, Wojcik saw his victim – a man known to him – at a cashpoint in Devonshire Road, Bexhill. As the victim walked away, Wojcik followed.

The victim stopped in nearby Mitten Road when Wojcik called out his name, and the pair engaged in a brief conversation. However, moments later, Wojcik demanded the victim hand over cash and sprayed him in the face with a corrosive fluid, police added.

The victim ran away but suffered facial injuries as a result of the incident.

A police spokesman said Wojcik, 19, unemployed, of no fixed address, was sentenced to three years in prison for attempting to commit a robbery, and five years and six months for applying a corrosive fluid with intent. The sentences will run concurrently.

Detective Constable David Brown said: “This was a serious but isolated incident for the area, and the defendant and the victim in this case were known to each other. Local residents do not have to be concerned about a wider threat to the community.”