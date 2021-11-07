Man stabbed in Hastings street

Police said officers were called to Bohemia Road at the junction with White Rock Road, outside the ambulance station, where the 42-year-old local man had sustained stab wounds to his chest and leg.

He is receiving treatment at hospital for the injuries which are not assessed as life-threatening.

Police said his assailants are described as two white boys, aged about 16-17, both about 5ft 7ins tall.

One was possibly wearing a red coat and they are believed to have been with a third boy.