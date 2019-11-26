Man suffers fractured eye socket in assault at St Leonards Warrior Square

British Transport Police have released CCTV images of men they would like to speak to after an assault at St Leonards Warrior Square station.

The incident happened at around 12am on Thursday, September 26, but police issued an appeal for information on November 21.

Picture: British Transport Police

Police said a man was reported to have been attacked. He was knocked to the ground and repeatedly kicked, suffering a fractured eye socket and bruising.

Three people have been arrested in connection with the incident, police added.

A British Transport Police spokesman said: “Two of the arrested, an 18-year-old man and a 15-year-old girl have been released on bail until Wednesday 27 November.

“The third, a 21-year-old man, has been bailed until Monday 23 December.

“Officers are still conducting enquiries into the incident and would like to speak to the men in the images.”

Anyone who recognises them is asked to contact BTP by texting 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40. In both cases, quote reference number 13 of 26/09/19.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.