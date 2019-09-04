Man threatens Hastings store staff with a knife

Police are attempting to identify this man in connection with an attempted robbery in Hastings.

A man entered The Spar store in St Helens Down, Hastings, at around 8.15pm on Tuesday (September 3) and threatened the staff with a knife.

Police said staff activated the panic alarm and the suspect, who was wearing a mask and gloves, quickly left the scene.

The man is described as white, in his late teens or early 20s, of slim build and was wearing a grey hooded top. Nothing was reported as stolen from the shop.

If you recognise this man or have information which could aid the investigation report online or call 101 reporting 1385 of 04/09.

