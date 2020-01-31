Man who drove at 100mph from Bexhill to Eastbourne on the wrong side of the road is jailed

A man who drove at 100mph on the wrong side of the road, and assaulted a police officer after his arrest, has been jailed.

Police said James Hutton, 30, a scaffolder of no fixed address, was driving along the A259 Marsh Road from Bexhill to Eastbourne in the early hours of August 10 when he drew the attention of officers in a car travelling behind him.

James Hutton. Picture courtesy of Sussex Police SUS-200131-131206001

Hutton was observed weaving in the road, travelling over into the opposing carriageway, and only narrowly missing oncoming vehicles as he approached the Pevensey Roundabout.

Police said officers followed Hutton onto the A27 Pevensey Bypass, where his dangerous driving continued - drifting over into the opposing carriageway at speeds of 50mph.

Officers, originally waiting for back-up to attend before attempting to stop Hutton as they were already transporting a prisoner, decided his driving posed too great a danger to carry on and so illuminated the blue lights and sirens to signal for him to pull over.

Instead, Hutton sped up, reaching speeds of 90mph while straddling the white line in the middle of the road, police said.

As they reached the end of the bypass, Hutton was driving on the wrong side of the road and travelling at 100mph on the approach to the roundabout.

Here, a second police unit took over the pursuit.

Police said Hutton continued driving at speeds around 90mph until a trained divisional officer was able to deflate one of his tyres at the Little Horsted Roundabout.

Officers were then able to stop Hutton’s car and as he exited the vehicle, he was swiftly arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving.

Police said while Hutton was being transported to custody, he headbutted a police officer and so was further arrested on suspicion of assaulting an emergency worker.

Hutton pleaded guilty to dangerous driving, assaulting an emergency worker and failing to provide a specimen for analysis.

Police said he was sentenced at Lewes Crown Court on January 10, and was jailed for six months for dangerous driving; four months for assaulting an emergency worker, to run concurrently; and four weeks for failing to provide a specimen for analysis, to run concurrently.

He was also disqualified from driving for 24 months and must take an extended retest before being allowed to drive again.

Police said Hutton was also charged with a burglary at a home in Freeman Avenue, Eastbourne, on November 6, where he broke into the premises and stole a bottle of rum, cash, foreign currency and a cheque book.

Hutton was caught after an alert resident heard a loud noise in the property next door to his own.

After ringing his neighbour, who was out at the time, the man realised it was an intruder and phoned police.

Police said the neighbour saw Hutton leave the property and climb over a fence with a bag in his hand.

He followed him, and was then able to direct a passing police car in the right direction for Hutton to be caught and arrested by officers.

Hutton was sentenced to 24 months in prison for the burglary, to run concurrently with the other sentences, resulting in a total sentence of two years in prison.