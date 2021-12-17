Men arrested by armed police in St Leonards were ‘not connected with incident’

Officers attended West Hill Road during the afternoon after receiving reports that someone had been seen with a firearm.

The police helicopter was seen flying over the area and officers blocked off a section of the road near Keats Close before two men were detained.

A Sussex Police spokesman said: “Further to information provided yesterday, enquiries were being made as quickly as possible and as soon as it was confirmed that the two men were not connected with the incident they were released, two hours after being arrested.

Police incident in West Hill Road, St Leonards. SUS-211216-154407001

“This was a fast moving response in good faith to a report which included reference to a firearm having been seen and it was important that officers acted swiftly in the interests of public safety.