Mercedes driver pulled over in Robertsbridge claimed cocaine in his system was from Ribena

A Mercedes driver arrested in Robertsbridge claimed the cocaine in his system was actually from a bottle of Ribena.

Stephen Guy, 41, also told a court that the officer who pulled him over let him smoke cannabis before being taken to custody.

He appeared at Hastings Magistrates’ Court today charged with two offences of driving under the influence of drugs.

Guy, of Brokes Way in Tunbridge Wells, denied both offences and claimed that he had ingested both illegal drugs after he had been pulled over.

Stopped by police on Halloween

The court heard that on Halloween last year police were asked to look out for the defendant’s vehicle for a separate matter.

Prosecutor Paul Lambe said: “PC Freeman stopped the vehicle on the A21 at Robertsbridge.

“As a result of smelling cannabis he required a drugs wipe test which proved positive.”

Guy was taken to Eastbourne custody unit, where blood samples were taken which tested positive for cannabis and for benzoylecgonine, a derivative of cocaine.

PC Freeman told the court that when following Guy there had been no indication of any bad driving.

'I had no idea why I had been pulled over. I was in shock'

Guy took the witness box and told the court that after he had been handcuffed by PC Freeman, he had been taken out of the car and stood at the side of the road with his girlfriend.

“I stood on the side of the road talking and smoking. I believe it wasn’t just nicotine in the cigarette.”

He told the court he didn’t realise what was in it until afterwards, the same in relation to a bottle of Ribena drink in the car.

Guy added: “I had no idea why I had been pulled over so when it happened I had a completely dry mouth and throat. I was in shock.

“I subconsciously picked up the bottle. I was drinking it off and on for a good five minutes before I was taken out the car.”

Guy told the court the only explanation for his failed cocaine test was that there must have been some of the Class A drug in the Ribena.

PTSD from his time in Sri Lanka

He said that he suffers with post traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) from his time in Sri Lanka, where he was imprisoned by the government for three years, and that made him anxious when pulled over by police.

The prosecutor suggested Guy’s explanation for the drugs was ‘simple fabrication’.

Chairman of the bench Janet Moon said: “We do not find the evidence of the defendant and his girlfriend to be credible.

“We do not believe they were allowed to smoke cannabis in the presence of a police officer.”

Guy was found guilty of both charges.

He was fined £200 and disqualified from driving.

He was also ordered to pay £620 costs and a victim surcharge of £30.