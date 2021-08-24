More than 90 cannabis plants discovered at St Leonards property

Two police vehicles and multiple officers attended an address in Battle Road, St Leonards, at approximately 8am on Monday (August 23). A spokesman for the force said this was to execute a drugs warrant.

More than 90 cannabis plants were discovered and have been seized by officers, according to police.

“No persons were present in the address at the time, and the investigation is ongoing,” said a spokesman for Sussex Police.

Police in Battle Road, St Leonards. Picture: Daniel Burton SUS-210823-115023001