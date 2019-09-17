Ninfield man jailed after assaulting woman and holding a knife to her throat

A 55 year old local man has been given a prison sentence for an assault on a woman in which he held a knife to her throat

Stephen Denham, of Stocks Meadow, Ninfield, pleaded guilty to assaulting a woman by beating her.

The offence took place at Bexhill on April 4. He also pleaded guilty to causing £110 damage to a bedroom door at Bexhill on the same date.

He was sent to prison for 23 weeks and ordered to pay £500 compensation.

Magistrates said the reason for the sentence was that he held a knife to the victim’s throat.

See also: Hastings man jailed for assault on worker

See also: Spiders set to invade homes in Hastings and Rother