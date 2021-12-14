Notorious Hastings beggar who verbally abused people for not giving him money faces jail if he begs again

Alexander Patterson was given a Criminal Behaviour Order after Hastings Borough Council applied to local magistrates. His threatening behaviour was an almost daily occurrence in Hastings town centre, a spokesperson for the council said. Breaching the order would put Patterson in contempt of court and could lead to a prison sentence. Over a three-month period, the council prosecuted 15 incidents involving Patterson. Many more incidents were logged by the local business community.

Cllr Judy Rogers, lead councillor for community safety, said: “This is a good result for everyone who visits the town centre. I’d like to thank the council officers for their hard work and persistence in getting this prosecution. However, there is still much more to be done to ensure people feel safe visiting our town and we continue to work with partners in the police and the business community to make further improvements.”

Inspector Aidan Cornwall, from the Hastings Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “Sussex Police received numerous complaints from members of the public who had suffered verbal abuse at the hands of Patterson for refusing to give him money. I am glad that the courts have supported Hastings Borough Council in obtaining this order and creating very real consequences should he continue to behave in this way.”

