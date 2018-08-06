Opening time changes for Rye and Battle police stations

Rye and Battle’s police stations will be changing opening times as of today (Monday, August 6).

The front office of Battle police station will now be open Monday to Friday from 9am to 12pm.

Battle police station

Previously, the station had been open from 10am to 2pm Monday to Friday.

Rye police station will be open Monday to Friday from 1pm to 4pm.

Previously, Rye police station’s front office had also been open Monday to Friday from 10am to 2pm.

On Twitter, Rother Police said Bexhill police station will stay as it currently is.