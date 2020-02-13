Police appeal after burglary at Bexhill house

Police are appealing for information about a burglary in Bexhill.

On January 31, at around 6.30pm, a property at the junction of Dorset Road and King Offa Way was broken into.

Police

Police said cash, electronics including a laptop, tablet, console and Bluetooth speaker were stolen as well as a watch, some jewellery, passports and a bag of make-up.

Officers want to trace two individuals seen pulling up at the property on scooters wearing crash helmets.

The pair were seen to enter the property and come out a short time later, according to police.

Anyone who saw anything suspicious or has information that could assist with enquiries is asked to report online or call 101, quoting serial 1265 of 03/02.