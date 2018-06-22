Police arrest 42 as drink and drug-driving campaign kicks off

Police have arrested 42 people in the first week of a summer crackdown on drink and drug-drivers in Sussex.

The month-long operation was launched by Surrey and Sussex Police last Thursday, with the aim of catching criminals and keeping people safe on the roads.

Of those arrested, 25 have so far been charged to appear in court.

The remaining have either been released under investigation or released without charge.

Officers will continue to proactively patrol and respond to reports of suspected drink and drug-drivers as the operation continues until Sunday 15 July.

If you’re prepared to drive under the influence of drink or drugs, prepare to face the consequences.

This could include the following:

- A minimum 12 month ban;

- An unlimited fine;

- A possible prison sentence;

- A criminal record, which could affect your current and future employment;

- An increase in your car insurance;

- Trouble travelling to countries such as the USA.

People in Sussex can text officers on 65999 with the details of people they suspect of drink or drug-driving, or visit the Operation Crackdown website.

You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or report it online.

If you know someone is driving while over the limit or after taking drugs, call 999.