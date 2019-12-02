Police arrest 68 people in Hastings and Rother

Police in Hastings and Rother arrested a total of 68 people this weekend.

Despite the drop in temperatures, police said their officers were busy ‘keeping people safe and responding to emergency calls’.

Police

This resulted in 68 arrests across the Hastings and Rother districts for a whole range of offences.

Police said people were arrested on suspicion of offences including fraud, driving under the influence, sexual assault, stalking, assault, burglary, criminal damage, and harassment,

There were further arrested for possession of an offensive weapon in a public place, supply of class A drugs, supply of class B drugs, immigration offence, robbery, drunk and disorderly, possession of an imitation firearm, theft of a motor vehicle and intent to pervert the court of public justice, police added.