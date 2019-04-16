Police called to Hastings railway station

Police attended Hastings railway station this morning (April 16) after reports of trespassing.

A spokesman for the British Transport Police said officers were originally called at 8.54am to Bexhill railway station following a report of a man trespassing on the tracks.

BTP said he then boarded a train which terminated at Hastings.

The spokesman added: “Officers attended Hastings train station, the suspect has since been spoken with and enquiries are currently ongoing.”

See more:

St Leonards burglar given prison sentence

Chris Grayling ‘meddling with menace’ and should ‘butt out’ of Southeastern pay talks, says TSSA union

St Leonards man found dead at home