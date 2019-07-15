Police called to reports of disturbance in Brede

Police were called to reports of a disturbance at a property in Brede this morning (Monday, July 15).

Members of the public reported seeing a big police presence in Cackle Street at around 4am.

A spokesman for Sussex Police said: “Police received a report of a disturbance at a property in Cackle Street, Brede, at about 3.49am on Monday, July 15.

“Officers attended and carried out an area search, but there was no trace of any suspects and no signs of forced entry gained to any property.”

