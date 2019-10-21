Police clarify incident at Hastings secondary school

Police who were seen on the grounds of a Hastings secondary school said they were searching for a high risk missing person.

Officers were seen at Ark Helenswood School on Thursday afternoon (October 17).

Clarifying the incident on Monday (October 21), Hastings Police said the incident ‘had nothing to do with the school’.

A spokesman added: “We just want to clarify that an incident last Thursday afternoon 17 October, in which our officers went to speak to a woman with a car in the grounds of the Ark Helenswood School, had absolutely nothing to do with the school, and no teacher was arrested.

“It was part of a search for a high risk missing person which ended successfully soon afterwards with the person being found safe and well.”