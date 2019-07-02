Police continue search for convicted St Leonards drug dealer

Police have renewed their efforts to find a St Leonards man convicted of possessing drugs with intent to supply, who is wanted for recall to prison.

Ryan Imran Grayston, 24, from The Ridge, St Leonards, was jailed for two years and ten months at Bournemouth Crown Court in July 2017, said police.

He was released from HMP Belmarsh on April 1 but police said he has since breached the terms of a licence for his early release, which was subsequently revoked.

Police made an appeal to find Grayston in May.

Grayston has failed to return to jail and Sussex Police believes he may be living in the DA postcode area of Kent in Belvedere, Erith or Sidcup.

He is described as black, 6ft, of slim build, and with brown eyes and dark brown hair.

Anyone seeing Grayston, or knowing where he may be, is asked to contact Sussex Police online or by phoning 101, quoting serial 561 of 30/04.

