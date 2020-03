Police are currently dealing with an incident in Bexhill Road, St Leonards.

An eyewitness said officers were seen close to the Carpetright store at approximately 2.45pm.

Pictures from the scene show a police car partially blocking eastbound traffic.

Another picture shows a car parked up on the kerb while police search the vehicle.

An eyewitness said she saw officers chasing a suspect down the road.

Police have been approached for more information.

More to follow.