Police deploying extra officers to Hastings town centre

A spokesperson for Hastings Police said the officers were in addition to routine patrols in the area “as part of our ongoing work to keep an eye on things and engage with members of the public and local businesses.” They added: “If you see us come and say hi and discuss any concerns you have.”

The move is part of neighbourhood policing week, which runs from January 13 to January 23, when police forces across the country will highlight their Neighbourhood Policing Teams (NPT) and share information on the work they do.

Chief Superintendent Justin Burtenshaw, Sussex Police’s lead for neighbourhood policing, said: “Neighbourhood Policing Teams work at the heart of our communities. Whether it’s an officer patrolling a park following recent reports of anti-social behaviour, or a PCSO attending a residents’ meeting to discuss concerns around drug-dealing, they are working hard to tackle the issues that negatively impact the lives of people they serve to protect.

“There are many strands of policing that sit under the umbrella of NPT. It includes our licensing teams who work hard to ensure local businesses are complying with laws put in place to keep customers safe, and our neighbourhood youth officers who work closely with schools and youth clubs in the area to engage with children and young people. Quite often, issues in our community cannot be solved by police alone. Through good relationships built between our NPT and partners such as local councils and support services, we can use a multi-agency approach to effectively respond to these problems.”