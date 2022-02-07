Police: ‘Growing concern’ for 16-year-old boy missing from St Leonards

Police are searching for a teenager reported missing from the St Leonards area.

By Alex Watts
Monday, 7th February 2022, 2:03 pm
Updated Tuesday, 8th February 2022, 11:57 am

Ahmed Muhammed Kheir, 16, was last seen at around 1pm on Wednesday (February 2). A spokesperson for Hastings Police said “concern is growing for his welfare”.

He is described as around 5ft 10in tall, of slim build, and with short, dark curly hair. When he was last seen, he was wearing a tracksuit, dark coloured trainers and a hooded jacket.

Ahmed Muhammed Kheir has been reported missing from St Leonards. Pic: Hastings Police.

Hastings Police added: “Ahmed may have travelled to London. If you see him or know where he is, please contact us online or by calling 101 quoting serial 1016 of 02/02.”

