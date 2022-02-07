Police: ‘Growing concern’ for 16-year-old boy missing from St Leonards

Ahmed Muhammed Kheir, 16, was last seen at around 1pm on Wednesday (February 2). A spokesperson for Hastings Police said “concern is growing for his welfare”.

He is described as around 5ft 10in tall, of slim build, and with short, dark curly hair. When he was last seen, he was wearing a tracksuit, dark coloured trainers and a hooded jacket.

Ahmed Muhammed Kheir has been reported missing from St Leonards. Pic: Hastings Police.