Police identify St Leonards and Hastings motorists convicted of drink-driving

A carpenter from St Leonards, a scaffolder from Hastings and a dancer from Bexhill have all been disqualified from driving following Sussex Police’s crackdown of drink and drug drivers.

The three were all arrested on December 21, three days into the Sussex Police campaign

Daniel Ryan, 19, a carpenter, of Magpie Close, St Leonards, was arrested in Harley Shute Road, St Leonards, and charged with driving with 45mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath in his system and driving with no insurance, police said.

At Hastings Magistrates’ Court on January 22, he was disqualified from driving for 12 months. He was also ordered to pay a £220 fine, £85 costs and a £32 victim surcharge, according to police.

Adam Everson, 35, a scaffolder, of Devonshire Road, Hastings, was arrested in London Road, St Leonards. He was charged with driving with 41mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath in his system and resisting a police officer in the execution of their duty, police said.

At Brighton Magistrates’ Court on December 23, he was disqualified from driving for 12 months. He was also ordered to pay a £368 fine, £85 costs and a £32 victim surcharge, police added.

Hayley Turner, 32, a dancer, of Western Road, Bexhill, was arrested in Sea Road, St Leonards, and charged with driving with 53mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath in her system, police said.

At Hastings Magistrates’ Court on January 22, she was disqualified from driving for 12 months. She was also ordered to pay a £140 fine, £85 costs and a £32 victim surcharge, a police spokesman added.

Ryan, Everson and Turner were among 31 motorists who have so far been convicted as part of Surrey Police and Sussex Police’s Christmas crackdown on drink and drug-drivers.

The campaign – set by the National Police Chief’s Council – ran from December 18 to January 1 inclusive, and led to a total of 110 arrests in Sussex.