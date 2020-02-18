Police in East Sussex police searching for man convicted of ‘vicious’ offences against women

Police in East Sussex are still searching for a man who has been sentenced to four years in prison for a series of threats and offences against women.

Andrew Anderson, who was last known to be living in Sutherland Avenue, Bexhill, failed to appear at Lewes Crown Court on Friday, January 31, having previously failed to appear for his trial on December 16.

Police believe he has recently been in East London and are making enquiries there, as well as in East Sussex.

At the trial in December, heard in his absence on the direction of the trial judge, he was found guilty of seven offences relating to domestic abuse and harassment against two victims.

He was convicted of harassment with fear of violence, witness intimidation and breach of a court Non-Molestation Order in relation to one woman, and of harassment with fear of violence and two offences of witness intimidation in relation to a second woman, all between June and August 2019.

Two further similar charges were not proceeded with and were left to lay on the court file.

The court also issued a Restraining Order prohibiting Anderson from any contact with either of the women and another woman who gave evidence at the trial of his harassment of her.

Anderson is 38, white, 5ft 9in and of medium build, according to police.

PC Fiona Godfrey of the East Sussex Investigations team said: “Anderson’s vicious and sustained behaviour had a major impact on both women and we supported them through the investigation and the court case. Even in his absence the court was able to see his true nature.

“The jury heard about his systematic and threatening intimidation of his victims, which included threats to their families, harassing one of the women with a series of phone calls threatening violence, threatening to pay someone to beat up the other woman and causing ‘keying’ damage all around her car.

“Recent information suggests that Anderson may have been in London.

“We believe he may still be in the Waltham Forest area of East London, particularly Leytonstone, working on building sites there or elsewhere in London.

“We also want to interview him about allegations of further similar harassment offences against one of the women and against two other women, since his conviction.

“We are also still making active enquiries across East Sussex. If you see Anderson or know where he is please contact us right away by calling 101 or 999, quoting serial 474 of 15/11.

“You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.”